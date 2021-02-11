Deere (DE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed at $314.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 4.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

DE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 19, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, up 29.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.08 billion, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.16 per share and revenue of $35.13 billion, which would represent changes of +51.44% and +12.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.99% higher. DE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.24, so we one might conclude that DE is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

