Deere (DE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $360.86, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 3.51% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 24, 2021. On that day, DE is projected to report earnings of $4.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 68.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.54 billion, up 21.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. DE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, DE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.08, which means DE is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.