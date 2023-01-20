Deere (DE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $410.60, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 6.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Deere as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2023. On that day, Deere is projected to report earnings of $5.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.42 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.86 per share and revenue of $54.29 billion, which would represent changes of +19.67% and +13.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Deere is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Deere's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.34, which means Deere is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DE has a PEG ratio of 1.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

