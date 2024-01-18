Deere (DE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed the latest trading day at $381.39, indicating a +0.73% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

The the stock of agricultural equipment manufacturer has fallen by 2.23% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deere in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.16, indicating a 21.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.31 billion, down 9.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $28.46 per share and a revenue of $48.96 billion, demonstrating changes of -17.82% and -11.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Deere. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. As of now, Deere holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Deere is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.

Also, we should mention that DE has a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

