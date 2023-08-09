Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $436.09, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 4.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Deere will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.12, up 31.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.2 billion, up 9.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.86 per share and revenue of $55.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.86% and +16.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Deere is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deere is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.99, which means Deere is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Farm Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

