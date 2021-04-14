Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $381.50, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 1.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.38% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.35, up 106.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.31 billion, up 25.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.89 per share and revenue of $37.88 billion, which would represent changes of +82.85% and +21.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. DE is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.93, so we one might conclude that DE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DE's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

