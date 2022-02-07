Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $372.20, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 2.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Deere as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, down 42.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.09 billion, up 0.52% from the prior-year quarter.

DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.21 per share and revenue of $46.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.96% and +18.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Deere is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Deere is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.38.

Investors should also note that DE has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

