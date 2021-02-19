Deere (DE) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

Deere & Company DE posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jan 31, 2021) earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The reported figure also surged 137.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Net sales of equipment operations (which comprise Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry) came in at $8.05 billion, increasing 23% year over year. Revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) came in at $9.11 billion, up 19% year over year.

Operational Update

Cost of sales in the reported quarter was up 14.3% year over year to $5.8 billion. Total gross profit for the reported quarter increased 54.5% year over year to $2.2 billion. Selling, administrative and general expenses slid 4.9% to $769 million from the prior-year quarter. Equipment operations reported an operating profit of $1,380 million in the quarter compared with the $466 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. Total operating profit (including financial services) soared 154% year over year to $1,638 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Segment Performance

The Agriculture & Turf segment’s sales were up 27% year on year to $2.51 billion, primarily driven by higher shipment volumes, price realization and the favorable effects of currency translation. Operating profit in the segment skyrocketed 203% year over year to $469 million.



Construction & Forestry sales increased 21% to $2.46 billion from the year-earlier quarter on higher shipment volumes, price realization and the favorable impact of currency translation. This segment’s operating profit jumped a whopping 188% year over year to $268 million.



Net revenues in Deere’s Financial Services division came in at $204 million in the reported quarter, up 49% year on year. The segment’s operating profit came in at $258 million, up 44% year over year.

Financial Update

Deere reported cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 billion at the end of fiscal first quarter 2021 compared with the $3.6 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter. Cash generated from operating activities were $143 million as of Jan 31, 2021 compared with cash utilization of $508 million as of Feb 2, 2020. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, long-term borrowing was roughly $33 billion, up from the $30 billion witnessed at the end of year-ago quarter.

Outlook

The company now expects net income for fiscal 2021 to lie between $4.6 billion and $5 billion, up from the prior projection of $3.6 billion and $4 billion.

Price Performance

Deere’s shares have appreciated 84.1% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 80.9%.





