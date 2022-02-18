Deere (DE) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1, View Up

Deere & Company DE reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 30, 2022) earnings of $2.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28. The bottom line declined 25% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Higher production costs owing to supply chain challenges and ratification of the UAW contract impacted bottom-line results.



Net sales of equipment operations (comprising Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry) were $8,531 million, up 6% year over year. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,093 million. Total net sales (including financial services and others) were $9,569 million, up 5% year over year.

Operational Update

The cost of sales in the reported quarter was up 15.3% year over year to $6,695 million. Total gross profit in the reported quarter declined 18.3% year over year to $1,836 million. Selling, administrative and general expenses rose 1.6% to $781 million from the prior-year period’s levels.



Equipment operations reported an operating profit of $939 million in the quarter compared with $1,380 million in the year-earlier quarter. Total operating profit (including financial services) declined 25% year over year to $1,235 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Segment Performance

The Production & Precision Agriculture segment’s sales rose 9% year over year to $3,356 million, primarily driven by higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit in the segment declined 54% year over year to $296 million.



Small Agriculture & Turf sales rose 5% to $2,631 million from the year-earlier quarter’s levels as benefits from price realization more than offset lower shipment volumes. The segment’s operating profit fell 21% year over year to $371 million.



Construction & forestry segment sales were $2,544 million, up 3% year over year, backed by higher shipment volumes and price realization. The segment’s operating profit inched up 1% year over year to $272 million.



Net revenues in Deere’s Financial Services division were $870 million in the reported quarter, down 2% year on year. The segment’s operating profit amounted to $296 million, up 15% year over year.

Financial Update

Deere reported cash and cash equivalents of $4,472 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with $6,962 million recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. Cash utilized in operating activities was $2,553 million in the fiscal first quarter against cash generation of $143 million in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the quarter, the long-term borrowing was nearly $33 billion, unchanged year over year.

Outlook

Deere now expects net income for fiscal 2022 between $6.7 billion and $7.1 billion, up from the prior estimate of $6.5-$7 billion. Demand for farm and construction equipment will continue to be supported by positive fundamentals.

Price Performance

Deere’s shares have gained 16.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.8%.



