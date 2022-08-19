Deere (DE) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2, Up Y/Y

Deere & Company DE reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022) earnings of $6.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.64. The bottom line increased 16% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Net sales of equipment operations (comprising Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry) were $13 billion, up 25% year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.9 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) were $14.1 billion, up 22% year over year.

Operational Update

The cost of sales in the reported quarter was up 26% year over year to $9,511 million. Total gross profit in the reported quarter increased 18% year over year to $2,539 million. Selling, administrative and general expenses rose 14% to $959 million from the prior-year period’s levels.

Total operating profit (including financial services) was up 18% year over year to $2,646 million in the fiscal third quarter.

Segment Performance

The Production & Precision Agriculture segment’s sales rose 43% year over year to $6,096 million, primarily owing to higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit in the segment increased 43% year over year to $1,293 million.



Small Agriculture & Turf sales rose 16% to $3,635 million from the year-earlier quarter’s levels due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. The segment’s operating profit fell 5% year over year to $552 million.



Construction & forestry segment sales were $3,269 million, up 8% year over year, backed by price realization. The segment’s operating profit was up 11% year over year to $514 million.

Net revenues in Deere’s Financial Services division were $903 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $902 million. The segment’s operating profit amounted to $287 million, down 1% year over year.

Financial Update

Deere reported cash and cash equivalents of $4,359 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with $7,519 million recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. Cash generated from operating activities was $418 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared with $4,314 million in the prior-year period. At the end of the quarter, the long-term borrowing was nearly $32 billion, remaining the same year over year.

Outlook

Deere expects net income for fiscal 2022 to be between $7.0 billion and $7.2 billion compared with the prior estimate of $7.0-$7.4 billion. Demand for farm and construction equipment will continue to be supported by positive fundamentals.

Price Performance

Deere’s shares have gained 4.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3%.



