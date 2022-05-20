Deere (DE) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Hikes '22 View

Deere & Company DE reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 1, 2022) earnings of $6.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65. The bottom line increased 19.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Continued strong demand despite supply chain constraints contributed to the bottom line.



Net sales of equipment operations (comprising Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry) were $12,034 million, up 9% year over year. Revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,442 million. Total net sales (including financial services and others) were $13,370 million, up 11% year over year.

Operational Update

The cost of sales in the reported quarter was up 12% year over year to $8,918 million. Total gross profit in the reported quarter increased 10% year over year to $2,552 million. Selling, administrative and general expenses rose 11% to $932 million from the prior-year period’s levels.



Total operating profit (including financial services) was up 9% year over year to $2,670 million in the fiscal second quarter.

Segment Performance

The Production & Precision Agriculture segment’s sales rose 13% year over year to $5,117 million, primarily driven by higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit in the segment increased 5% year over year to $1,057 million.



Small Agriculture & Turf sales rose 5% to $3,570 million from the year-earlier quarter’s levels as benefits from price realization offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. The segment’s operating profit fell 20% year over year to $520 million.



Construction & forestry segment sales were $3,347 million, up 9% year over year, backed by higher shipment volumes and price realization. The segment’s operating profit flared up 66% year over year to $814 million.



Net revenues in Deere’s Financial Services division were $864 million in the reported quarter, down 3% year on year. The segment’s operating profit amounted to $279 million, down 5% year over year.

Financial Update

Deere reported cash and cash equivalents of $3,878 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with $7,182 million recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. Cash utilized in operating activities was $1,762 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 against cash generation of $1,786 million in the prior-year period. At the end of the quarter, the long-term borrowing was nearly $32 billion compared with $33 billion in the year-ago quarter’s end.

Outlook

Deere expects net income for fiscal 2022 to be between $7.0 billion and $7.4 billion, up from the prior estimate of $6.7-$7.1 billion. Demand for farm and construction equipment will continue to be supported by positive fundamentals.

Price Performance

Deere’s shares have gained 1.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%.



