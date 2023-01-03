Deere (DE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed at $424.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 1.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Deere will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Deere is projected to report earnings of $5.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 87.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.42 billion, up 33.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.83 per share and revenue of $54.28 billion, which would represent changes of +19.54% and +13.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% higher. Deere is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Deere's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.72, which means Deere is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DE's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

