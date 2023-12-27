Deere (DE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Deere (DE) ending at $401.64, denoting a +0.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 11.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 10.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Deere will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.25, signifying a 19.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.4 billion, reflecting an 8.82% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.50 per share and revenue of $48.39 billion, which would represent changes of -17.7% and -12.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Deere. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.62% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Deere is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deere has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.08 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.

It is also worth noting that DE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.