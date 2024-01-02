Deere (DE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Deere (DE) ending at $400.91, denoting a +0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

Shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer witnessed a gain of 8.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 7.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deere in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.25, signifying a 19.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.4 billion, indicating an 8.82% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $28.50 per share and a revenue of $48.39 billion, demonstrating changes of -17.7% and -12.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower. At present, Deere boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Deere is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.52.

One should further note that DE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

