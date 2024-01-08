Deere (DE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Deere (DE) closed at $397.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 8.88% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deere in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.25, reflecting a 19.85% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.38 billion, down 8.94% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $28.52 per share and a revenue of $48.31 billion, signifying shifts of -17.64% and -13.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Deere presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Deere is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.41, so one might conclude that Deere is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that DE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

