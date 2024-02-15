News & Insights

US Markets
DE

Deere cuts 2024 profit view as high borrowing costs hurt farm equipment demand

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

February 15, 2024 — 06:19 am EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details on net income, revenue

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N cut its 2024 profit forecast on Thursday as farmers remained hesitant about big-ticket farm equipment purchases due to high borrowing rates and falling crop prices.

Net farm income in the U.S. is expected to witness its largest decline since 2006, as it is set to fall 27% to $116 billion, from its inflation-adjusted total in 2023, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

With farmers reassessing their expenses, particularly for compact tractors, the world's largest farm equipment maker said it now expects net income for fiscal 2024 in the range of $7.50 billion to $7.75 billion.

This is compared with its prior forecast of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion.

Deere's net income fell to $1.75 billion, or $6.23 per share, for the quarter through December, from $1.96 billion, or $6.55 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales and revenue fell 3.7% to $12.19 billion

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.