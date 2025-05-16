Deere & Company Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $140.1 billion, Deere & Company (DE) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. Founded in 1837, the Moline, Illinois-based company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. DE stock has surged 24.7% over the past 52 weeks and 21.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.5% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, DE has also outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 12.9% growth over the past 52 weeks and its 7.9% rise this year.

DE stock surged 3.8% following the release of its Q2 earnings on May 15. The company reported a 16% year-over-year decrease in its net sales, which amounted to $12.8 billion but surpassed the Street’s estimates. DE’s adjusted EPS came in at $6.64 and surpassed the Wall Street estimates by 16.9%. However, its net income fell 24% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.8 billion for the quarter.

For the current year ending in October, analysts predict DE’s EPS to decrease 26.5% year over year to $18.83. On the bright side, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Apr. 22, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. analyst Kristen Owen maintained a “Buy” rating on DE stock and raised the price target from $510 to $513.

The mean price target of $494.40 currently sits below DE’s current price levels. Moreover, the Street-high target of $583 suggests an impressive upside potential of 12.9%

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.