Deere & Company Stock: Is DE Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Deere & Company (DE), headquartered in Moline, Illinois, manufactures and distributes a range of agricultural, construction, forestry, and commercial and consumer equipment. With a market cap of $124.4 billion, the company supplies replacement parts for its own products and for those of other manufacturers. Deere also provides product and parts financing services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DE perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm & heavy construction machinery industry.

Active Investor:

Despite its notable strength, DE slipped 9.2% from its 52-week high of $515.05, achieved on Feb. 19. Over the past three months, DE stock has gained 4.3%, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 5% losses during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of DE rose 10.3% on a YTD basis and climbed 27.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLI’s YTD gains of 1.6% and 10.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, DE has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since August 2024, experiencing some fluctuations.

On Feb. 13, DE shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $3.19 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.13. The company’s revenue was $8.51 billion, down 30.2% year over year.

In the competitive arena of farm & heavy construction machinery, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has lagged behind DE, with a 6.7% loss on a YTD basis and a 1.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on DE’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $489.95 suggests a potential upside of 4.8% from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.