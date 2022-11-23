Deere & Company Sees Higher Sales, Net Income In FY23

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) said the company expects fiscal 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion. The company's forecast also calls for higher sales in fiscal 2023.

John May, CEO, said: "Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure."

The company said its fourth-quarter net income increased sharply on net sales gain of 40%, demonstrating strong execution in face of continued supply-chain constraints.

Net income was $2.246 billion for the fourth quarter or $7.44 per share, compared with net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37 percent, to $15.536 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, compared with $5.963 billion, or $18.99 per share, last year. Worldwide net sales and revenues rose 19 percent, to $52.577 billion, for the full year.

Shares of Deere & Company were up nearly 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

