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Deere & Company Q2 Net Income Declines; Issues FY26 Outlook

May 21, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) reported net income of $1.77 billion for the second quarter, or $6.55 per share, compared with net income of $1.80 billion, or $6.64 per share, a year ago. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $13.37 billion, for the second quarter. Net sales were $11.78 billion, compared with $11.17 billion, prior year.

For fiscal 2026, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecasted to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deere & Company shares are down 1.87 percent to $550.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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