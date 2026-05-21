Deere & Company Q2 Net Income Declines; Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) reported net income of $1.77 billion for the second quarter, or $6.55 per share, compared with net income of $1.80 billion, or $6.64 per share, a year ago. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $13.37 billion, for the second quarter. Net sales were $11.78 billion, compared with $11.17 billion, prior year.

For fiscal 2026, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecasted to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deere & Company shares are down 1.87 percent to $550.00.

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