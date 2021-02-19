Markets
DE

Deere & Company Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) reported first quarter earnings per share of $3.87, compared to $1.63, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter worldwide net sales and revenues increased 19 percent to $9.112 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $7.21 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects net income attributable to Deere & Company to be in a range of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More