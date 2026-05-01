Deere & Company Names Brent Norwood CFO, Senior VP From May 1

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company announced on Friday that its Board of Directors has appointed Brent Norwood as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. His selection is the result of a thorough internal and external search process.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer said that Norwood brings over 20 years of experience with Deere & Company and in the financial sector. Since 2023, he has been serving as Vice President and Finance Director for the Construction and Forestry division as well as John Deere Power Systems.

Commenting on the appointment, John C May, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Brent is a proven leader with deep financial expertise, strong strategic judgment, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation. His experience and perspective will be critical as we execute our strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

On the NYSE, DE ended Thursday's trading at $589.87, up 5.3 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock was down 1.60 percent to $580.59.

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