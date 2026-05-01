Markets
DE

Deere & Company Names Brent Norwood CFO, Senior VP From May 1

May 01, 2026 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company announced on Friday that its Board of Directors has appointed Brent Norwood as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. His selection is the result of a thorough internal and external search process.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer said that Norwood brings over 20 years of experience with Deere & Company and in the financial sector. Since 2023, he has been serving as Vice President and Finance Director for the Construction and Forestry division as well as John Deere Power Systems.

Commenting on the appointment, John C May, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Brent is a proven leader with deep financial expertise, strong strategic judgment, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation. His experience and perspective will be critical as we execute our strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

On the NYSE, DE ended Thursday's trading at $589.87, up 5.3 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock was down 1.60 percent to $580.59.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.