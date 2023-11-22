News & Insights

Deere & Company Drops On Tepid Outlook

November 22, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deere & Company (DE), a maker of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment, are falling more than 6% Wednesday morning after the company provided disappointing full-year earnings outlook.

The company said it expects full-year 2024 earnings to be in the range of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion, as volumes return to mid-cycle levels. This compares with 2023 earnings of $10.166 billion.

DE, currently at $359.11, has traded in the range of $345.55 - $450.00 in the last 52 weeks.

