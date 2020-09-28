Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $219.25, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $219.25, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.38 and a 106.57% increase over the 52 week low of $106.14.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.58. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.39%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 23.93% over the last 100 days. HAP has the highest percent weighting of DE at 9.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.