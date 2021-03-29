Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.42% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $372.29, representing a -5.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $392.42 and a 215.9% increase over the 52 week low of $117.85.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.94. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 82.45%, compared to an industry average of 17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTAG with an increase of 45% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of DE at 8.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.