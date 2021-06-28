Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $349.99, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $349.99, representing a -12.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $400.34 and a 136.18% increase over the 52 week low of $148.19.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.51. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 105.89%, compared to an industry average of 23.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (DE)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (DE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (DE)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (DE)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (DE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 17.01% over the last 100 days. HAP has the highest percent weighting of DE at 8.34%.

