Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $349.77, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $349.77, representing a -12.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $400.34 and a 33.07% increase over the 52 week low of $262.85.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.99. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 16.8%, compared to an industry average of 30.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the de Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)

VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 5.77% over the last 100 days. FTAG has the highest percent weighting of DE at 9.44%.

