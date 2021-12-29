Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $349.77, the dividend yield is 1.2%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $349.77, representing a -12.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $400.34 and a 33.07% increase over the 52 week low of $262.85.
DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.99. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 16.8%, compared to an industry average of 30.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the de Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)
- VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
- ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV)
- iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 5.77% over the last 100 days. FTAG has the highest percent weighting of DE at 9.44%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDE
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021