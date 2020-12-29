Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that DE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $267.5, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $267.5, representing a -1.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $272 and a 152.03% increase over the 52 week low of $106.14.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.7. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.46%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTAG with an increase of 50.91% over the last 100 days. HAP has the highest percent weighting of DE at 9.13%.

