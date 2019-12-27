Deere & Company (DE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Deere & Company (DE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $174.8, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DE was $174.8, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.48 and a 31.75% increase over the 52 week low of $132.68.

DE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.14. Zacks Investment Research reports DE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.59%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an increase of 8.53% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of DE at 7.26%.

