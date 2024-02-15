News & Insights

Markets
DE

Deere & Company Cuts FY24 Earnings Forecast

February 15, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Deere & Company (DE) said, for fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income attributable to Deere & Company to be in a range of $7.50 billion to $7.75 billion. In November, 2023, the company projected 2024 earnings to be in the range of $7.75 to $8.25 billion.

The company reported first quarter net income of $1.75 billion or $6.23 per share, compared with net income of $1.96 billion, or $6.55 per share, a year ago. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4 percent, to $12.19 billion. Net sales were $10.49 billion, compared with $11.40 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $10.34 billion in revenue.

Shares of Deere & Company are down nearly 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.