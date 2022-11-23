Deere & Co. Gains On Spike In Q4 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Deere & Co. (DE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that climbed 75 percent from last year on 37 percent surge in revenues. The company projects revenue growth for the full year 2023.

DE recorded fourth-quarter earnings of $2.246 billion or $7.44 per share, up from $1.283 billion or $4.12 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $15.536 billion from $11.327 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects earnings in a range of $8 to $8.5 billion.

Currently, shares are at $446.19, up 7.11 percent from the previous close of $416.56 on a volume of 1,228,684.

