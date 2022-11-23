Markets
DE

Deere & Co. Gains On Spike In Q4 Results, Outlook

November 23, 2022 — 10:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Deere & Co. (DE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that climbed 75 percent from last year on 37 percent surge in revenues. The company projects revenue growth for the full year 2023.

DE recorded fourth-quarter earnings of $2.246 billion or $7.44 per share, up from $1.283 billion or $4.12 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $15.536 billion from $11.327 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects earnings in a range of $8 to $8.5 billion.

Currently, shares are at $446.19, up 7.11 percent from the previous close of $416.56 on a volume of 1,228,684.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.