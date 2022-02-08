Markets
Deere & Co. Completes Acquisition Of Majority Ownership In Kreisel Electric

(RTTNews) - Deere & Co. (DE) said that it has completed acquisition of majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc. The Austrian company manufactures high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications and has created a battery-buffered, high-powered charging infrastructure platform (CHIMERO).

The transaction was announced in December 2021.

Kreisel Electric is based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria. The company was founded in 2014 and has about 180 full-time employees. The business will retain its brand name and trademark.

