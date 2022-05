(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Deere & Co. (DE) raised its guidance for net income attributable to the company for the full-year 2022 to a range of $7.0 billion to $7.4 billion from the prior forecast range of $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion.

