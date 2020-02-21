Deere & Co Q1 Profit Rises; Maintains FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deere & Co. (DE) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first quarter grew to $517 million or $1.63 per share from $498 million or $1.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales and revenues for the quarter declined 4 percent to $7.63 billion from $7.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $6.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect net income attributable to the company in a range of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion.

