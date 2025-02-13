News & Insights

Deere & Co. Q1 EPS Miss Estimates, But Revenues Top; Backs FY25 Net Income Outlook

February 13, 2025 — 06:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Deere & Co. (DE) maintained its guidance for net income attributable to the company for the full-year 2025 in the range of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Deere of $869 million or $3.19 per share, sharply lower than $1.75 million or $6.23 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Worldwide net sales and revenues for the quarter declined 30 percent to $8.51 billion from $12.19 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales were $6.81 billion, down from $10.49 billion a year ago.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $3.25 per share on revenues of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

