Deere Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $407.85, changing hands as high as $410.77 per share. Deere & Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DE's low point in its 52 week range is $328.66 per share, with $450 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $409.18. The DE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

