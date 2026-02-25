Deere (BIT:1DE) Price Target Increased by 31.33% to 574.90

The average one-year price target for Deere (BIT:1DE) has been revised to €574.90 / share. This is an increase of 31.33% from the prior estimate of €437.75 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €409.20 to a high of €716.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.32% from the latest reported closing price of €556.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an decrease of 272 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DE is 0.36%, an increase of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 223,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,612K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,347K shares , representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DE by 90.11% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,592K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares , representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DE by 55.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,293K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,145K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DE by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,693K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DE by 46.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,164K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,037K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DE by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.