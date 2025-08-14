Deere And Co Reveals Decline In Q3 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.289 billion, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $1.734 billion, or $6.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to $12.018 billion from $13.152 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.289 Bln. vs. $1.734 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.75 vs. $6.29 last year. -Revenue: $12.018 Bln vs. $13.152 Bln last year.

