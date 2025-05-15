Markets
Deere And Co Reveals Decline In Q2 Income, But Beats Estimates

May 15, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.804 billion, or $6.64 per share. This compares with $2.370 billion, or $8.53 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.2% to $12.763 billion from $15.235 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.804 Bln. vs. $2.370 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.64 vs. $8.53 last year. -Revenue: $12.763 Bln vs. $15.235 Bln last year.

