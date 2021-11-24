Deere And Co Q4 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.28 billion, or $4.12 per share. This compares with $0.76 billion, or $2.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $11.33 billion from $9.73 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.12 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.90 -Revenue (Q4): $11.33 Bln vs. $9.73 Bln last year.

