Deere And Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $722 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $785 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Deere And Co reported adjusted earnings of $681 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $9.90 billion from $9.42 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $681 Mln. vs. $748 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q4): $9.90 Bln vs. $9.42 Bln last year.

