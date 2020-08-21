Deere And Co Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $811 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $899 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $7.86 billion from $8.97 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance:

