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Deere And Co Q2 Profit Retreats

May 21, 2026 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.773 billion, or $6.55 per share. This compares with $1.804 billion, or $6.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $13.369 billion from $12.763 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.773 Bln. vs. $1.804 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.55 vs. $6.64 last year. -Revenue: $13.369 Bln vs. $12.763 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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