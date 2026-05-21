Deere And Co Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.773 billion, or $6.55 per share. This compares with $1.804 billion, or $6.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $13.369 billion from $12.763 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.773 Bln. vs. $1.804 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.55 vs. $6.64 last year. -Revenue: $13.369 Bln vs. $12.763 Bln last year.

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