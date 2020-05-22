Deere And Co Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.67 billion, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $3.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.4% to $9.25 billion from $11.34 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.67 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $3.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $9.25 Bln vs. $11.34 Bln last year.

