Deere And Co Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.98 billion, or $10.20 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $6.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $15.80 billion from $14.10 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.98 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.20 vs. $6.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.20 -Revenue (Q3): $15.80 Bln vs. $14.10 Bln last year.

