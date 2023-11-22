Deere And Co Profit Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.37 billion, or $8.26 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $7.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $15.41 billion from $15.54 billion last year.

Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.37 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.26 vs. $7.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.85 -Revenue (Q4): $15.41 Bln vs. $15.54 Bln last year.

