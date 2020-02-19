Deepwater E&P EnVen Energy withdraws estimated $300 million IPO

EnVen Energy, an E&P focused on deepwater oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. It had originally filed to raise an estimated $300 million in October 2018 and last updated its filing in April 2019.



The Houston, TX-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $623 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol ENVN. Citi, J.P. Morgan, Stifel and BMO Capital Markets were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

