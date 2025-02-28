DeepSeek Fuels China's Tech Resurgence: 3 Stocks Worth Watching

China's technology landscape in 2025 showcases remarkable advancements across multiple sectors, with the nation steadily positioning itself as a global technology powerhouse. Tech giants, including Tencent Holdings TCEHY, Alibaba BABA, Baidu BIDU, JD.com JD and PDD Holdings PDD, are making waves to capitalize on this technological renaissance, strategically investing in AI infrastructure and emerging technologies to strengthen China's digital ecosystem.



At the forefront of this technological revolution is DeepSeek, a Hangzhou-based AI startup that made global headlines with its R1 model. Operating with a research-oriented approach and flat hierarchy, unlike traditional Chinese tech giants, DeepSeek has accelerated the release of its R2 model, promising improved coding capabilities and multilingual reasoning. The company's cost-effective AI architecture demonstrates that competitive AI models can be built at a fraction of Western competitors' costs.

China's Semiconductor, Robotics Industries Make Strides

China's semiconductor sector is making strategic advances in advanced packaging technologies. While not leading in cutting-edge chip fabrication, China dominates in semiconductor packaging, with over 25% of theglobal marketshare and more than 50% in advanced packaging. Technologies like 2.5D/3D stacking enable enhanced chip capabilities at relatively low costs, offering a competitive edge despite Western export controls.



At CES 2025, Chinese firms showcased impressive robotics innovations. Unitree Robotics demonstrated humanoid and quadrupedal robots with remarkable flexibility. The G1 humanoid robot, equipped with up to 43 joint motors, can transition seamlessly from standing to squatting, highlighting China's rapid progress in robotics technology. Electric vehicles remain another cornerstone of China's technological advancement. Companies like Zeekr and Great Wall Motor displayed cutting-edge models at CES, supported by innovative suppliers like Hesai, whose automotive-grade lidar units have dramatically decreased in price from $80,000 in 2017 to around $200 in 2025.



Augmented reality is also gaining momentum, with Beijing-based Xreal showcasing its XReal One Pro glasses with an expansive 57-degree field view, while Rokid presented AR eyewear supporting real-time multilingual translation. These developments reflect China's comprehensive approach to technological innovation as it pursues its "Manufacturing Great Power" strategy initiated with Made in China 2025. We believe that rapid advancements in Chinese technology and huge spending on its development efforts offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our China Tech Screen is an invaluable source for identifying stocks with massive growth prospects in the space.



3 Chinese Tech Stocks to Watch Right Now

Tencent Leads China's AI Race With Hunyuan Turbo S

In a significant technological leap that underscores China's growing AI prowess, tech giant Tencent has unveiled its groundbreaking Hunyuan Turbo S model. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s latest AI innovation has captured market attention by delivering responses within a second, significantly outpacing competitors, including the widely acclaimed DeepSeek-R1. This remarkable speed doesn't come at the expense of performance, as Tencent reports that Turbo S matches DeepSeek-V3's capabilities across knowledge, mathematics, and reasoning challenges. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company's strategic pivot toward cost-efficient AI solutions has also made advanced artificial intelligence more accessible, with Hunyuan Turbo S operating at a fraction of the cost of previous iterations. This competitive pricing strategy, coupled with Tencent's vast ecosystem spanning gaming, social media, and fintech, positions the company to potentially capture substantial market share in China's booming AI sector.



As Tencent continues integrating this technology across its diverse product portfolio, investors are watching closely for signs of accelerated revenue growth and expanded competitive advantage in 2025.

BABA's $53B AI Gambit Signal Strong 2025 Potential

Alibaba is aggressively positioning itself at the forefront of China's artificial intelligence landscape with the preview release of its advanced reasoning model, QwQ-Max-Preview. Built upon their Qwen 2.5-Max foundation, this new AI system demonstrates enhanced reasoning and problem-solving capabilities that directly challenge industry leaders OpenAI's o1 and homegrown competitor DeepSeek's R1. In a significant move toward AI democratization,



This Zacks Rank #3 company has committed to open-sourcing both the upcoming QwQ-Max model and the base version of Qwen 2.5 Max, making cutting-edge technology accessible to developers worldwide. Backing this ambitious AI strategy, the e-commerce giant has pledged an unprecedented $53 billion investment in cloud and AI infrastructure over the next three years —China's largest computing project ever financed by a single private enterprise.



Alibaba is also developing lightweight reasoning models for resource-efficient applications across various devices, alongside plans to release a dedicated mobile app for its Qwen chatbot, cementing its position as a key tech stock to watch in 2025.

Baidu's Strategic Pivots in Autonomous Driving and AI

Baidu, one of China's tech giants, is positioning itself as a formidable player in the autonomous vehicle sector through a strategic partnership with battery powerhouse CATL. The companies announced on Thursday that they will jointly develop "competitive" driverless vehicles, combining Baidu's autonomous driving expertise with CATL's advanced battery technology. This collaboration will integrate CATL's power batteries, battery swapping capabilities, and skateboard chassis technology into next-generation autonomous vehicles.



Adding to its momentum, this Zacks Rank #3 company plans to launch its upgraded Ernie 4.5 AI model in mid-March, featuring enhanced reasoning capabilities and advanced multimodal functions that process text, images, audio, and video. In a significant strategic shift, Baidu will make Ernie 4.5 open source from June 30, responding to increasing competition in China's AI landscape.



This dual focus on autonomous vehicles and AI advancement makes Baidu a compelling tech stock to watch in 2025, as it strengthens its position in two of technology's most promising frontiers.

