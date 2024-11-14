DeepRock Minerals Plans Spin-Off with Allied Metals

DeepRock Minerals, Inc. (TSE:DEEP) has released an update.

DeepRock Minerals Inc. is set to hold a crucial meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will decide on a spin-off and reverse takeover with Allied Critical Metals Corp. The meeting aims to finalize an arrangement that could significantly alter the company’s business structure, pending court approval.

