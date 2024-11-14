News & Insights

Stocks

DeepRock Minerals Plans Spin-Off with Allied Metals

November 14, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DeepRock Minerals, Inc. (TSE:DEEP) has released an update.

DeepRock Minerals Inc. is set to hold a crucial meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will decide on a spin-off and reverse takeover with Allied Critical Metals Corp. The meeting aims to finalize an arrangement that could significantly alter the company’s business structure, pending court approval.

For further insights into TSE:DEEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.