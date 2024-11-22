News & Insights

Stocks

DeepRock Minerals Delays Critical Business Arrangement Approval

November 22, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DeepRock Minerals, Inc. (TSE:DEEP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DeepRock Minerals Inc. has postponed the approval of a significant business arrangement with Allied Critical Metals Corp., initially set for its annual general meeting, now rescheduled for December 12, 2024. This delay allows time for the production and review of necessary financial statements from ACM. Shareholders are encouraged to submit votes in favor of the arrangement before the new deadline.

For further insights into TSE:DEEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.