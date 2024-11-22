DeepRock Minerals Delays Critical Business Arrangement Approval

DeepRock Minerals, Inc. (TSE:DEEP) has released an update.

DeepRock Minerals Inc. has postponed the approval of a significant business arrangement with Allied Critical Metals Corp., initially set for its annual general meeting, now rescheduled for December 12, 2024. This delay allows time for the production and review of necessary financial statements from ACM. Shareholders are encouraged to submit votes in favor of the arrangement before the new deadline.

